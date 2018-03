MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A new pedestrian bridge near Florida International University in Miami has collapsed.

NBC Miami is reporting that several people were killed.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene.

A live feed from a news helicopter shows multiple cars and trucks underneath the collapsed bridge.

Firefighters are treating people at the scene. Some of the injured have already been transported to local hospitals.

The bridge was scheduled to open in early 2019, according to NBC Miami.