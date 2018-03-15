Longmeadow police looking to identify CVS shoplifting suspect

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to a Longmeadow Police Department Facebook post, the woman seen in the surveillance photos above is suspected of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from the CVS located at 410 Longmeadow Street on March 5.

If you recognize her or have any information, you’re asked to call Longmeadow police at 413-567-3311. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling their tip line at 413-565-4199.