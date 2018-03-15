Local toy store owner not expecting much change from closure of Toys ‘R’ Us stores

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An independently-owned Northampton toy store doesn’t expect much impact from the closure of hundreds of Toys ‘R’ Us stores.



Toys ‘R’ Us announced Wednesday they would be closing all of their U.S. stores.

The Babies ‘R’ Us at the Holyoke Mall and the Toys ‘R’ Us in Springfield are among the stores that will close.

A to Z Science and Learning store has been in Northampton for 30 years, first in Thornes Marketplace and now on King Street.

A to Z said their community focus sets them apart from the online retailers.



“One of the reasons we have been successful long term is because the community comes in and shops,” said Andre Boulay, owner of the store. “Toys ‘R’ Us is close and at the same time far enough away that I don’t know if it will change a whole lot for us.”



Boulay said the internet retailers can actually help brick-and-mortar stores by posting pictures of some of the newest products and toys, sometimes bringing customers in to see and touch them.