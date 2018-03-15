Local brain cancer survivor honored as a Hometown Hero

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Twice in his adult life, Chris Parrow has survived brain cancer.

Chris Parrow of Southwick has raised a lot of money for Dana Farber. He feels passionately about helping raise money for cancer research, he recalls the crowds reception during a race on Cape Cod.

“As I was going by, I heard everyone from Boston yell, Dana Fahba, Dana Fahba, and the brand resonates very quickly,” said Parrow.

When Chris Parrow isn’t raising money for Dana Farber, he’s saving lives donating blood platelets for cancer patients at the Red Cross.

Chris Olson nominated his co-worker as a Hometown Hero.

Chris Parrow’s donated blood platelets, help save lives at the children’s hospital.

“I can’t imagine, I’m fortunate enough to have three healthy kids, who aren’t going through this,” said Parrow. “Parents shouldn’t have to watch their kids going through this.”

The western Massachusetts Red Cross will honor Chris Parrow at the Hometown Heroes March 22.