Holyoke DPW working on clearing routes for St. Patrick’s road race and parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s Public Works department is making certain Saturday’s road race and Sunday’s parade routes are cleared for participants and spectators.

Holyoke DPW snow removal crews are making sure all the snow will be gone from the streets where visitors will be lined up watching the Saint Patrick’s Day Road Race and parade this weekend.

It’s been 30 years since Mike Shewchuik painted his first Shamrock along the nearly two and a half mile parade route. This is just one of nearly 40 Shamrocks his crew will have painted by the weekend.

“It’s always a pleasure, everybody chips in and we get it done no matter what ever year and it’s great to be part of this number you know,” said Shewchuik.

The DPW is making sure that no piled-up snow interferes with the road race. Runners won’t have to be concerned about any obstacles or pitfalls for Saturday’s 5K race.

“Well this weekend we wont have problems with potholes,” Shewchuik added. “We’re filling potholes today and tomorrow.”

You’re looking at a map of the 2.5 mile parade route that begins at the K-Mart Plaza on Northampton Street and concludes just past city hall on High Street.

On a good day, hundreds of thousands of Parade fans line the streets.