Hadley police equipped with new photo-capable speed radar guns

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department has been equipped with new photo-capable speed enforcement equipment.

According to Hadley Police Sgt. Mitchell Kuc, a town appropriation allowed the department to purchase the new LIDAR units.

Kuc posted a photo taken with one of the new units on Wednesday, as it recorded a vehicle going 67 MPH on Route 9. He said the driver was stopped for going 40 MPH over the speed limit and cited $275.

Kuc used the example as a reminder for drivers to slow down, since the speed limit is mostly 35 and 40 MPH.