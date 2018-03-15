Former JFK political advisor discusses book about the Kennedy’s

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A former political advisor to former President John F. Kennedy was in Chicopee Thursday night providing insights into the political era known as “Camelot.”

Gerard Doherty discussed his book centered around the Kennedy Dynasty and JFK’s time in politics. Doherty’s book is titled, “They were my Friends; Jack, Bob and Ted.”

More than 100 people filled the Elms College auditorium to hear about his time with the Kennedy’s.

“I was sitting at the pier when Ted Kennedy was being buried and people would come by and express their acknowledgements and say how did you get to meet him and it inspired me to write the book,” Doherty told 22News.

Doherty also served as an advisor to Senators Robert and Edward Kennedy, President Lyndon B. Johnson, and President Jimmy Carter.