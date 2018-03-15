Environmentalists push for Massachusetts to move to 100 percent renewable energy

BOSTON (WWLP)—Environmentalists are pushing for Massachusetts to transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. They said the move will reduce air pollution, create jobs and improve public health.

The United States is one of the world’s largest emitters of carbon dioxide; these emissions are caused by using fuels like natural gas, oil and coal.

Environmentalists are urging lawmakers to take action to reduce the state’s impact on the environment by passing a bill that would move Massachusetts to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

“The sooner we get on track to 100 percent renewable energy, the better off we’ll be, the healthier our communities will be, the cleaner our air and our water will be,” Environment Massachusetts’ State Director Ben Hellerstein said.

Under the bill, the state would set a goal of 100 percent renewable electricity by 2035 and build on that to a switch to economy-wide renewable energy, including transportation and heating, by 2050. Renewable energy sources must be virtually pollution free and come from natural sources, like wind and solar.

Some consumers are worried that a switch to renewable energy could increase their electricity bills but State Representative Paul Mark, (D) Peru, told 22News he doesn’t think costs will be an issue over time.

“As we develop renewable choices and sustainable alternatives, those in the long run will become more cost effective and ultimately, I think, cheaper than what we’ve been using today,” Mark said.

Aside from a stand alone bill, the measure is also included in a renewable energy bill package from the Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change.