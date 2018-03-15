CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tow drivers have flashing lights and wear reflective jackets, but their lives depend on other drivers following the state’s Move Over Law.

A tow truck driver was hit and killed in the breakdown lane of I-495 in Andover Wednesday.

It’s a grim reminder for local towing companies how other drivers ignoring the Move Over Law can have deadly consequences.

Kyle Barlow of Interstate Towing has had his tow truck struck twice on the highway. He said safety is always a serious concern.

“Usually if a trooper is on scene with us it does make it a little easier and they do move over, but if not it’s usually only 30% of the time we get somebody to actually move over, or even just slow down,” said Barlow.

Drivers who don’t move over could face a $100 fine. Massachusetts has had the law since 2009, but some drivers choose to ignore it.

“They probably don’t care, or they think that the breakdown lane should be enough but it’s not. People go above the speed limit on the highway. Especially on the highway, if they’re not too moved over, you could easily get your door taken off,” said Gillian Guilmet of Greenfield.

However, slowing down could save a tow truck driver’s life.

“I do everything I can to make sure that I make it home at night,” said Barlow.

The Move Over Law requires drivers to move over if it is safe to do so, or at least slow down.