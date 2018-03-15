“Chiks Night Out” event held in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of women entrepreneurs gathered to support each other in West Springfield Thursday night.

They met at Latitude restaurant for the “Chiks Night Out” event.

A fashion show provided the backdrop for a networking opportunity for this group of businesswomen.

They support equal pay for equal work.

“Always advocating for equal pay and that’s sort of a part of what tonight is about,” said Meghan Rothschild, president of Chikmedia. “We are talking to female entrepreneurs and female business owners so these are women who have decided that they are gonna go out on their own and their gonna do their own thing.”

The event was hosted by Chikmedia Marketing and PR Firm which puts emphasis on female-run organizations and women-owned businesses.

