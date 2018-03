CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for a man who was reported missing by his family.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 34-year-old Felix Lopez was last seen possibly in the Ludlow area. He is described as being 5’1″ tall, 140 pounds, and has a scar by his right eye.

Wilk said his family is concerned about his whereabouts.

If you have seen Lopez or know where he is, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740.