Chestnut Academy students participate in nationwide school walkout

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Springfield’s Chestnut Academy participated in Wednesday’s national walkout to remember the 17 students and staffers murdered in the Florida high school massacre.

More than 900 Chestnut Academy students and their teachers were linked arm in arm on the sidewalk facing Plainfield Street in Springfield Wednesday morning. Some carried signs that expressed their feelings such as “No Guns In My School” and “Break The Violence.”

Humanities teacher Erin Burns, organized Wednesday’s walkout at Chestnut Academy.

During the past two weeks, the Florida high school massacre made up part of daily classroom discussions. Erin Burns told 22News, the survivors in Parkland have been her inspiration

“I love what the students, the survivors of the attack have done,” said Burns. “I was really inspired by their activism. And that’s why I could make this a topic that I focused in my classroom.”

And exactly 17 minutes after their walkout, The Chestnut Academy students returned to their classrooms.

They’re proud to have done their part to honor the 17 who died during that terrible day one month ago.