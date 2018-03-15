The Easter Bunny will be hopping into our homes in just a few short weeks, so let’s make sure we don’t forget our other favorite furry friend: our dogs. Shawn Sherry, owner of Paw Street Barkery, showed us how to make Carrot Cake Barkscotti.

Carrot Cake Barkscotti

Ingredients: 8oz Flour, 2 Carrots, 4oz Yogurt Chips, 1oz Canola Oil, 4oz Water

Materials: Oven, Baking Sheet, Sharp Knife, Blender, Microwave, Microwavable Bowl, Mixing bowl, Wax Paper (or Silicone Pad)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 275F.

2. Wash carrots, cut into 2″ pieces and place into blender.

3. Add the water to the blender and blend on high for 10 seconds, or until a carrot purée is seen.

4. Into a mixing bowl, add flour and carrot purée.

5. Mix until a uniform dough is achieved.

6. Remove dough from mixing bowl and place onto baking sheet.

7. Mold dough into a loaf shape approximately 2″ thick.

8. Place baking sheet into oven and bake for 30 minutes, or until the load feels firm but not hard.

9. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and allow to cool for 20 minutes.

10. Place cooled loaf on the cutting board and, using a sharp knife, cut 1/2″ thick slices.

11. Set oven to 375F, place slices back onto baking sheet and place back into oven.

12. Bake for 30 minutes and then remove tray, flip over slices and return to oven for an additional 30 minutes.

13. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 30 minutes.

14. Into a small microwaveable bowl add yogurt chip and then pour canola oil over chips.

15. Turn on microwave for 30 seconds and then stir the contents of bowl.

16. Place bowl back into microwave and microwave for another 30 seconds.

17. Remove bowl and stir until yogurt is uniformly melted.

18. Remove cooled treats from baking tray. Onto baking tray add sheet of wax paper or silicone pad.

19. Dip each treat, lengthwise, into the yogurt so that approximately 3″ of treat becomes covered.

20. Place each dipped treat onto the wax paper (or silicone pad).

21. Place tray into freezer for 10 minutes to allow the yogurt to harden.

22. Store in refrigerator for up to one week.