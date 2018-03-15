Advocates call for more state funding towards civil legal cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – Legal assistance organizations are calling on the state to invest more in legal services for low-income people.



Advocates are asking for a $5 million increase in the budget for state-funded Civil Legal Aid.



They say the money is a primary source of funding for helping people dealing with immigration, housing, and domestic violence disputes.



Civil legal aid is free legal assistance for low and middle income individuals who have non-criminal cases on issues like housing, healthcare and employment.



The Equal Justice Coalition chair told 22News more than two-thirds of eligible people are being turned away because of the lack of adequate funding.



Advocates are calling for increased investments to reach more people.



“There’s no right to a lawyer in civil cases,” said Louis Tompros, chair of Equal Justice Coalition. “Those lawyers have to be funded by legal aid organizations or else people will go into these life changing legal events without representation.”



The budget still has a long way to go before funding can be allocated.

The House and Senate will debate the budget in spring.