A town-owned dump truck caught fire in Leyden Wednesday

LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP)- A scary situation in Leyden Wednesday.

Leyden Highway Superintendent Dave Brooks was driving this dump truck up Frizzell Hill Road when the truck lost power and suddenly caught fire. Fortunately, neither Brooks nor anyone else was hurt.

“When I heard the crackle I knew it was going to start going on fire so I decided to get the fire extinguisher to see if i could put the fire out but I was unable to open the hood,” said Brooks. “By the time I got around to the other side, the flames were shooting out.”

The truck was one of three Leydon uses to plow and treat roads.

This truck was one of the most reliable and durable vehicles for the Leyden Highway Department. They used it for 10 years before it caught fire on Wednesday. Superintendent Brooks isn’t sure what caused the fire, but thinks the fuel or oil line in the engine compartment may have burst. Leyden SelectBoard Chairman Lance Fritz told 22News a new truck would cost more than $80,000.

“I was heading home from town hall when I came upon it and I said to myself, ‘oh boy there goes our budget’, because I knew it was expensive,” said Fritz.

Fritz said they may have to take money from the town’s saving account to purchase a new truck. The purchase would require a two-thirds majority approval at Town Meeting in May.