A reminder to change your passwords often for your online accounts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – We have an increasing number of online accounts and they all require secure passwords, and they all suggest we change them frequently.

Like most people, we all have a hard time remembering passwords, but what if you only had to remember one?

Yes Computers told 22News, there are apps that can do the work for you.

Thursday is National Password Day and the Better Business Bureau has some suggestions to make your passwords more secure.

Under some circumstances, it’s okay to use the same password for different accounts, depending on the account.

According to YES Computers in Northampton, you can use the same passwords for multiple accounts, but it should be for something like, magazine subscriptions. You should never recycle old passwords and you definitely shouldn’t use the same passwords for anything that contains your personal information or anything that compromises your online security.

Also, you’re advised to put some effort into protecting your accounts. Make your passwords complex.

“You should never use password as your password,” said Tony Russel-Smith of Yes Computers in Northampton.

Remembering all you passwords can be difficult, but now there are apps that can help you.

“Several programs exist, like ‘dashlane,’ ‘1password,’ ‘keepass.’ There are plenty of different ones for all with different security requirements for different needs,” said Russel-Smith.

Make your password long, strong and complex.

Select security questions only you know the answer to.

Change passwords quickly if there is a breach.

Password manager apps will help you remember your passwords in a secure way.