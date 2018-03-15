60-year-old snowmobiler reflects on rescue

(KSL) A Utah snowmobiler who survived four days in the snowy wilderness without supplies says he’s lucky to have survived.

60-year-old David Hales was testing out a snowmobile last Friday, when he took a wrong turn and ran out of gas.

With the temperatures dropping, Hales said he knew he needed to start a fire.

“I woke up with my pants and my boot on fire. I just rolled into the snow to put it out. Then I realized I had a giant hole in my boot now that’s going to fill full of water,” said Hales.

Eating only snow, he started walking in hopes of finding someone who could help.

“Each day I was more and more tired I just couldn’t even stand,” said Hales.

