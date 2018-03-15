3 people facing drug charges after police search house in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing drug charges after a police search on Otis Avenue Thursday night.

Ware police say Eone Chapman is being charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine subsequent offence, possession with intent to distribute heroin subsequent offence, and possession of suboxone.

Shana Ricko is facing charges including possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Charlene Greenwood is facing a charge of possession of crack cocaine.

Officers say they seized heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash after executing a search warrant at 20 Otis Avenue.

Bail was set at $10,000 for Chapman, $5,000 for Ricko and $1,000 for Greenwood.