Year-round tick prevention recommended for your pets

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tick season started early this year, at least that’s what we’ve been hearing.

Your pets need tick protection all year long. Our pets constantly bring things home, but you don’t want ticks to be one of them.

Heather Miller of Northampton told 22News, “It never gets cold enough to kill a tick I’ve learned.”

These blood-sucking pests thrive year-round, including the colder months, which is why its important to keep your pets protected year-round.

Veterinarian Lori Paporello told 22News, “They are super super hearty creatures. It’s just not worth having to second guess, ‘do I need it this month or not,’ and that leads to inconsistency and break through so we just recommend year round prevention.”

Ticks can latch onto your pet on any day that the temperature is near or above freezing.

Tick activity is heaviest in early spring and late fall because they thrive in moist conditions.

Ticks transmit diseases 12 months of the year. Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses are constantly emerging. So using tick preventatives year round will help keep your pet safe.

“As it got warm, Im not sure if anyone noticed, he had a tick on him right away as soon as it was 75 out. He’s also been vaccinated for lyme, because that’s terrible and you just have to be careful,” said Miller.

There are a number of products you can use on your pet like collars, orals, and topicals that are effective against ticks.

If you have more than dogs in your home as pets, check with your vet first to find a safe product for your entire home.