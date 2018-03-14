What to watch tonight from the 2018 Paralympics: USA, Canada battle toward gold in sled hockey semifinals

Team USA attempts to advance to the gold medal game in sled hockey, while the wheelchair curling team finishes out round-robin play. On the snow, Team USA’s Stephanie Jallen competes in women’s slalom.

Watch on TV

2:00-5:00 p.m. ET

NBCSN: Sled Hockey, Wheelchair Curling

STREAM NBCSN

NBCSN will have coverage of sled hockey and wheelchair curling.

9:00-11:30 p.m. ET

Olympic Channel: Wheelchair Curling

STREAM OLYMPIC CHANNEL

Coverage of wheelchair curling continues on the Olympic Channel.

Wheelchair Curling

8:30-11:00 p.m. ET

USA vs. Norway

STREAM LIVE

Team USA’s penultimate match of round-robin play comes against Norway, a team that made it to the semifinals at the last Paralympics.

Sled Hockey

11:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m. ET

Semifinal: Canada vs. South Korea

STREAM LIVE

Canada opened up the tournament in dominant fashion, winning their three preliminary games by a combined score of 35-0. The 2017 world champions will be the favorites again when they take the ice against host nation South Korea in the first game of the semifinals.

The winner will advance to the gold medal game.

Live competition from the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Games continues through the early morning on NBCOlympics.com.

Watch on TV

1:00-6:00 a.m. ET

NBCSN

STREAM NBCSN

NBCSN’s Paralympic coverage includes an airing of the sled hockey semifinal between Canada and South Korea.

Wheelchair Curling

6:30-9:00 a.m. ET

USA vs. Slovakia

STREAM LIVE

The U.S. plays Slovakia in their final match of round-robin play.

Sled Hockey

7:00-9:00 a.m. ET

Semifinal: USA vs. Italy

STREAM LIVE

Team USA has yet to allow a goal during the sled hockey tournament, outscoring their three preliminary opponents by a combined score of 28-0. The two-time reigning Paralympic champions will be the favorites in their semifinal game against Italy. Brody Roybal and Declan Farmer have led the U.S. team in scoring with eight goals apiece.

The winner will advance to the gold medal game to face the victor of the other semifinal between Canada and South Korea.