What to know before putting four legged friends in flight

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A 10-month-old puppy died Monday night aboard a United Airlines jet after a flight attendant stored the dog in an overhead bin.

United Airlines said there is no reason for pets to be stored in the overhead bin.

Different airlines have different rules and regulations for bringing pets on airplanes. Before your fly with your four legged friend on airlines like Delta, you’re asked to complete an animal checklist to make sure your pet is safe to fly.

When you sign this checklist, you are confirming that your pet has been offered food and water within 4 hours of check-in. Delta airlines requires leak-proof, soft- or hard-sided kennels that are ventilated on at least 2 sides.

Pets have become a common sight at Bradley International Airport.

“Normally they come in a small little carrier or on a leash and they are usually very agitated but excited to go to their destination,” Diana Sunn said.

One pet owner told 22News he doesn’t recommend pets on a plane.

“Well really unless it’s absolutely necessary I’m not a fan of it, it’s over used and stressful for the animals. I can understand if someone wants to travel and they can’t see and have other special needs, but as far as travel, they’d do better in a car than in an airplane,” Minnesota resident Steven Weiland said.

There’s no additional fee for emotional support animals.

American Airlines requires an emotional support animal travel letter from a licensed mental health professional to bring your pet on board for free.

It’s important to call your airline, before you show up at the airport with your pet.