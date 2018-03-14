Westfield residents gather to learn better ways of protecting their drinking water

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerned Westfield residents gathered Wednesday night to talk about the quality of their drinking water and ways to better protect it.

The event was in recognition of National Groundwater Awareness Week.

The meeting took place one month after the city filed a $50-million lawsuit against the manufacturers of firefighting foam used at Barnes Air National Guard Base. Chemicals from the foam are believed to have contaminated some wells and some of the city’s drinking water.

Kristen Mello of Westfield told 22News, “One of the most important things we can do is to keep from putting things we don’t want to drink onto the ground. Thinks like antifreeze oil and firefighting foam and other things you do not want coming into your tap water don’t put it on the earth.”

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan told 22News the city will have a new, and costly filtration system in place by the end of this year.