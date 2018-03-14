Western Massachusetts students participate in nationwide school walkout

(WWLP) – Local students joined students around the country Wednesday morning as they walked out of their schools in protest of gun violence.

The nationwide walkout was planned on the one month anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 students and teachers were killed.

Here’s a look at school walkouts around western Massachusetts.

Chicopee

At Chicopee High School, students didn’t walk outside, but held a program to discuss gun violence in the school gymnasium.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News earlier this week that police wanted the students to stage their walkout inside due to safety concerns.

The program also included a moment of silence for the Florida school shooting victims. One student told 22News about the emotional impact the shooting had on her.

“Now, ever since that, everyday, I come to school, and I have this feeling in my gut,” the student said. “It hurts. I’m scared to be here. I have an urgency to get out.”

Wilk said there were no incidents during the event, and thanked the administrators and staff who worked with them to keep students safe.

“And to the students, well done. You are the future and have a voice,” Wilk said.

Students and staff at Elms College held a 17-minute peace vigil in conjunction with the National School Walkout event.

The vigil started with a prayer written for the Parkland victims by Rev. James Martin, of New York. A bell was chimed 17 times as the names of the 17 victims were read aloud outside the school. Between each ring, a cross or rose was placed on the Quad in memory of a victim.

Easthampton

Students at Easthampton High School were joined by Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle during their 17-minute walkout. The names of the victims of the Parkland shooting were read aloud at the beginning of the gathering.

The crowd of students chanted things like “Kids over guns” and “Our school, our lives” over the course of the walkout. One student who led part of the rally told 22News they won’t stop protesting until changes are made.

“Students should never be murdered in their schools,” said Alice Wanamaker, a freshman at Easthampton High School.

Wanamaker said students have more protests planned in the coming months.

“All we are trying to do is keep kids safe,” Wanamaker said.

Northampton

Northampton High School was just one of many participating in the nationwide walkout Wednesday morning.

At 10:00 a.m., students filed out of the high school and stood outside for 17 minutes, honoring the 17 victims killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Students told 22News it’s important for them to take their safety into their own hands.

“We’re the next generation,” Jesse Zeldes said. “We’re going to be going to the polls soon. We wanna show them that even if we’re not at the polls yet in big enough numbers, that we can get other people there and we can start to rally and we can start to change this country.”

Students weren’t required to walk out if they didn’t want to, but the ones that did were asked to call their state representatives and promote gun law reform.

Organizers handed out papers to those who participated with representatives names and numbers on it, as well as a script asking them to support two bills that establish gun reform.

Springfield

More than 900 students at Chestnut Academy in Springfield walked out of classes Wednesday morning as part of the national protest.

The event is the best demonstration yet of student activism against gun violence.

“There’s 23 kids who got hurt, and 17 died,” said Jarvin Miller, a student at Chestnut. “It’s our unity to show respect to those people to all those people who got hurt and who died in the shooting.”

Westfield

Westfield High School was also among thousands of schools across the county that participated in the nationwide walkout.

Westfield High School students said they believed walking out of class to protest this morning was the right thing to do to show their support for the 17 students who died in the Parkland shooting last month.

Westfield High School students gathered around a flag pole out front of their school..where they stood in solidarity for 17 minutes. Many students held signs during this time, with messages supporting an end to gun violence.

One student protest organizer said it meant a lot to see all her classmates protest with her.

“I was hoping that people would make a stand and use their voice for good instead of using it just because they want to say something,” Erin Blake saidPeople should just go to school and people should just be safe all the time.”

During the walkout, Westfield students also read off names of the victims who were killed in Parkland. The principal of the high school was present during this time of reflections well.

For more coverage of today’s walkout events, watch 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.