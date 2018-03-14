West Springfield PD looking to identify man, find puppy

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police and animal control officers are looking to identify a man and recover a stolen puppy named Princess.

According to West Springfield police, the puppy was taken from the area of Capital Drive on Wednesday. Police are looking to identify the man seen in the photo above in connection with the incident.

He is described as 6′ tall with a receding hairline, mustache, and a heart tattoo on his hand.

If you recognize him or have any information, you’re asked to call Animal Control at 413-246-0993 or the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210, and reference case 18-3868.