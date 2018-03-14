Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man

(KFOR) Newly released video shows an Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting a man she was trying to take into custody. GoPro video shows Chasity Carey shooting Brandon Williams in August of last year.

Williams was released on bond for a second-degree burglary charge, and owed Carey $3,500 for a bond fee. Carey says she received a text from Williams that night, saying he had gone to Florida.

Worried Williams might try to leave town without paying her, Carey came up with a plan to arrest him. The video shows Carey getting up, locking the door and telling Williams to put his hands behind his back.

“What’s going on here? What are you doing this to me for?” Williams is heard saying.

Williams makes his way over to a balcony window, which you can’t see on camera. At that point, you see a curtain move. Carey runs to her drawer, grabs her gun and shoots Williams.

Carey called 911 after the shooting. When officers arrived, Williams was dead.

Carey told investigators a fight broke out during the meeting, and she shot Williams in self-defense. Carey was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, but a jury found her not guilty.

