CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Considering the March we’ve had, you never know what kind of weather might come our way for St. Patrick’s Day this weekend!

That’s why we are warming you up with a corned beef and cabbage soup, from “Sunday Soup” author Betty Rosbottom.

Watch Mass Appeal today at 11 on 22News, and at 1 on the CW Springfield.