Thornes Marketplace finishing up major renovation project

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thornes Marketplace in Northampton is undergoing a makeover. According to Thornes facilities manager Jon McGee, one of the renovations Thornes is most proud of is installing handicap access to Herrell’s Ice Cream which located on the lower level, something the public has requested for some time.

Built in 1873, Thornes is the center of shopping in downtown Northampton. Come late spring, residents will notice a dramatic change to their indoor shopping area.

After nearly 10 years of renovations, the project is almost complete. Renovations started with the bathrooms, which were nearly 30 years old and not compliant with American with Disabilities act.

According facilities manager Jon McGee, improvements will not take away the historical integrity of the building, “Update the aesthetics and improve accessibility and improve safety, but also sort of carry on the tradition. And if anything, recently, we’ve been trying to get back to a more traditional feel. Make the building feel like home.”

Next month, the attention will shift to this entry way. Construction will last for about five weeks, which will consist of widening the entryway, adding a dramatic chandelier, and allowing easier access for shoppers with disabilities.

Thornes will remain open for business during the renovations.