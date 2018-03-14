The Connecticut River Conservancy has joined a lawsuit against the EPA

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Connecticut River Conservancy in Greenfield has joined the Massachsuetts Rivers Alliance and eight other local watershed groups in a lawsuit against the EPA.

The EPA approved a one year hold on a requirement to regulate storm water pollution. The so-called “permit,” which is part of the “Clean Water Act,” was supposed to go into effect last July.

“We’re frankly really angry that this happened after 8 years worth of work and we want them put the permit in place July 1st 2018 and they need to say that now,” said Andrew Fiske, Executive Director of the Connecticut River Conservancy.

Storm water pollution is considered one of the biggest threats to our rivers today. The city of Greenfield put in rain gardens on Olive Street two years ago that intercept rain water and prevent it from going into local rivers. The CRC said unless the EPA implements this permit, these storm water projects won’t get done in other communities.

The CRC said storm water runoff is responsible for high bacteria levels in rivers. About one in five recent water samples from the Connecticut River showed bacteria levels too dangerous for swimming and boating.

22News contacted the EPA for comment on the lawsuit. We hadn’t heard back by news time.