Students return to St. Mary’s H.S. Wednesday following news of closure

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-Members of the St. Mary’s High School community say they’re devastated after finding out the school in Westfield will only remain open a few months longer.

The Catholic Diocese of Springfield told 22News a decline in enrollment led to this decision, but they aren’t the only catholic school in western Massachusetts to deal with enrollment issues.

Former Holyoke Catholic and Cathedral high schools merged together as the new Pope Francis High School, as a result of decline in enrollment.

One parent told 22News her son transferred into St. Mary’s after having trouble in public school, and the thought of him leaving this school to go to another is heartbreaking to her.

“Totally devastated, he doesn’t even want to talk about it,” said Sandi Nomakeo. “Especially going into junior year, having to go somewhere new for two more years, start all over again. It’s a very small school and that’s the great thing about it. Everyone knows everyone.”

On Tuesday the community gathered to discuss fundraising events, and how to improve enrollment rates.

Nomakeo said for now she’s going to keep fighting.

Wednesday night at 7:00pm a prayer vigil will be held outside St. Mary’s High School.