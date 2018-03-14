Students and parents gather outside St. Mary’s H.S. for prayer vigil

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of St Mary’s students and their parents gathered outside the soon-to-be-closed high school for a prayer vigil Wednesday night.

The school announced Monday night that they will permanently cease operations at the end of the school year due to declining enrollment.

Parents and students are brain storming ways to keep the school open, so current sophomores and Juniors could graduate from Saint Mary’s.

Shelly Cottulo, parent of a St. Mary’s student, told 22News, “With the school closing that leaves her kind of high and dry with her only option to go to Pope Francis and that’s not really an option for us, we really want to keep this school open and we’ll do anything we can to do so.”

St. Mary’s has been educating students in the Westfield community for 115 years, since 1903.