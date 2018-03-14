Springfield’s Titanic Historical Society Museum is a must see for any history buff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a small museum with a big mission.

Located in the back of Henry’s Jewelry store on Main Street in Indian Orchard is the Titanic Historical Society Museum. Established more than 50 years ago by Ed Kamuda, the museum is a must see for any history buff.

Kamuda, who passed away in 2014 kept in touch with about 50 survivors of the titanic who sent him things over the years. His family continues to run the historical society which has about 4,000 members and continues to publish a quarterly magazine.

Filled with period artifacts and relics of the ill-fated luxury liner, the museum serves as time capsule to when the ship sank after it hit an iceberg on April 15th, 1912.

“The pocket watch owned by Milton Long who was born and raised right here in Springfield,” said Barbara Kamuda, Volunteer, Titanic Historical Society Museum. “He died jumping off the ship. The pocket watch was given to his chauffeur before he left for Europe.”

Unlike the traveling Titanic exhibit you may have visited, the museum doesn’t display any salvaged items from the wreckage. They consider the site of the sinking a sacred grave that shouldn’t be disturbed.