Springfield Rescue Mission in need of donations for Easter dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission needs food donations to provide Easter dinner for hundreds of homeless men and families in need.

Hundreds attended last year’s Rescue Mission Easter dinner. The staff has called on donors to help meet their need.

“Right now for Easter, what we are really in need of is eggs, butter, milk and half and half,” Barbara told 22News.

Since these are perishable items, the Rescue Mission would appreciate donations as close to the March 31st dinner as possible. They also need volunteers to help wrap Easter baskets for the children.