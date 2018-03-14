Springfield Police looking to identify armed robbery suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify a man and a woman accused of robbing the Dollar Tree store on State Street earlier this year.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the incident happened on January 9 at about 4:00 p.m. The man suspect is accused of threatening a store clerk with a knife after he or she tried to stop them from stealing.

Walsh said the man is described as approximately 5’8″ tall and 180 pounds. The woman suspect is approximately 5’5″ tall and 155 pounds.

If you recognize either suspect, you’re asked to call Springfield police at 413-787-6355 or message them on Facebook.