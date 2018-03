SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Glendale Road in Southampton was temporarily closed due to a downed tree and power lines.

According to Southampton police, Glendale Road reopened at 2:30 p.m.

A tree fell across the roadway on top of power lines at around 1:00 p.m. Police say the lines did not snap despite all the weight and stress on them.

Eversource sent a crew to make repairs.