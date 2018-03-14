Ranking our health, county by county

(NBC News) Your zip code can be a good indicator of your health.

A new report from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation breaks down health factors in nearly every county in the United States.

It shows access to good doctors is one of many factors determining how long, and how well, we live.

This is the ninth year for the collaboration between the UW Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The differences stretched beyond place and were also defined by race, especially when looking at rising low birth weights.

“We saw persistent patterns where black babies were twice as likely as white babies to be born at a low birth weight, and also twice as likely to die before their first birthday,” notes UW’s Julie Willems Van Dijk.

The goal of the rankings project is to give communities a window into their own health and provide opportunities for improvement.

You can check out all of the zip code health ranking at: http://bit.ly/2p8MMo1.