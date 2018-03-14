Rally to end gun violence being held outside Smith & Wesson in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts students, along with local educators and faith leaders, are expected to hold a rally outside Smith & Wesson’s headquarters in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Pioneer Valley Project, the “See Us, Save Us – Action to End Gun Violence” rally is expected to last one hour and will include testimonies from students, victims of gun violence, educators and clergy.

The gun Nikolas Cruz used to shoot and kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was made by Smith & Wesson in Springfield. The Pioneer Valley Project points out that the guns used in the deadly Auoroa, Colorado, and San Bernardino, California, shootings were made there as well.

According to State House News Service, students from Springfield, Holyoke, Worcester, and Boston will be rallying to demand a meeting with the gun manufacturer’s chief executive to discuss how they can help reduce gun violence.

The rally coincides with Wednesday’s nationwide school walkouts held in remembrance of the Parkland victims and in protest of gun violence.

22News will have a crew at the rally and will bring you a live view as well as highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00, 10:00 and 11:00 p.m.