Proposed law would create commission to deal with harassment complaints at the State House

BOSTON (WWLP) – Acton State Senator Jamie Eldridge filed a bill that would create a commission on workplace harassment and sexual assault in the legislature.

This comes months after a Boston Globe report detailed the accounts of a dozen women who claimed they were sexually harassed and assaulted by men with ties to the State House, including lawmakers.

Under the bill, the nine-member commission would investigate and report on complaints of workplace harassment. The group would include an attorney, a social worker, and members appointed by state leaders.

“We need an independent commission to make people who are victims of sexual harassment or sexual assault have a place to complain to without having to worry or being fired,” Sen. Eldridge told 22News.

The State Administration and regulatory Oversight Committee held a hearing on the bill on Wednesday, but no one came to testify. They’ll still reviewing the bill.

The House is considering an overhaul of the chamber’s sexual harassment policies and is scheduled to discuss the proposal in a full formal session on Thursday.