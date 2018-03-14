Names of 13 priests accused of sexual abuse in Diocese of Buffalo revealed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A lawyer serving as an advocate for victims has released the names of 13 priests in the Diocese of Buffalo who were accused of sexual abuse.

“The secrecy breeds shame and shame means those survivors are held back from healing,” Attorney Mike Reck said. “That holds them back from the accountability and the acknowledgment they need and they deserve.”

A document was released, telling more about the priests’ histories and ordination years. You can read full report here.

The priests of accused of abuse are the following:

Fr. John R. Aurelio Fr. David W. Bialkowski Fr. Robert J. Biesinger Fr. James H. Cotter Fr. Joseph P. Friel Fr. Fred D. Ingalls Fr. Gerald C. Jasinski Fr. Timothy J. Kelley Fr. Bernard M. Mach Fr. Loville N. Martlock Fr. Norbert Orsolits Fr. James A. Spielman Fr. William F. White

Previously, Bishop Richard Malone announced that monetary settlements would be given to victims of abuse, and according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Diocese, Bishop Malone is seriously considering the call to release the names of the abusive priests to the public.

CORRECTION: A news release from Jeff Anderson & Associates, PA notes the following in their report, The earlier assignment history for Father William F. White contained inaccuracies. Two priests with the same name worked in the Diocese of Buffalo. The Fr. William F. White referred to in the report did not work at Bishop Turner High School in Buffalo, New York. Fr. White’s assignments history has been removed from the report.