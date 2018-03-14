Mercy in Holyoke hosts colon cancer awareness conference

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – March is colorectal cancer awareness month. Dozens of people went to Mercy Medical Center in Holyoke to hear how they can keep their colon healthy.

Colon cancer is the country’s third most common cancer, but Dr. Francis Martinez said people tend to get screened for it far less than they do for other cancers.

He stressed the importance of screening for colon cancer, and outlined ways to promote colon health every day”the main issue really is a high fiber diet, and avoidance of what we call red meat. Those are really the main recommendations at this point”.

Dr. Martinez recommends people over 50 get a colonoscopy screening once every ten years.