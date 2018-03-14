Mass. State Police: Yes, this just happened… come on people!

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are urging residents to clear off their cars before leaving their driveway Wednesday.

State police posted a photo of a snow-covered car early Wednesday morning.

“Yes, this just happened….come on people! #ClearTheSnowBeforeYouGo! Again, need help getting what to do? Watch this tutorial from Trooper Dustin Fitch” State police wrote in the Facebook post.

They are reminding drivers to completely clear the snow off all parts of their vehicles –the roof, windshield, windows, and lights, for the safety of everyone on the road. Violations can carry a fine up to $200.

Too many vehicles with too much #MAsnow on it, on the roads today! Please take the time for yourself and those around you to #ClearTheSnowBeforeYouGo. Don’t get it? Watch this tutorial from Trooper @DustinGFitch https://t.co/OYm3r0kEdx — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2018