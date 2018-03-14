Mass Pike speed limits back to normal, truck restrictions lifted

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Conditions have improved on the Massachusetts Turnpike following Tuesday’s nor’easter, which led to multiple accidents, including ones involving tractor trailers.

As of 5:00 A.M., the speed limits on the Mass Pike (which had been reduced to 40 miles per hour for most of the day, and even 20 MPH at one point) are as posted. Restrictions on tandem tractor trailers and special permitted vehicles have also been lifted.

In one of the accidents Tuesday, a tandem tractor trailer jackknived on the Mass Pike eastbound near the Charlton-Oxford line; completely blocking all three travel lanes. Two additional truck accidents were reported in Blandford, and a separate rollover crash in Charlton was reported later in the day.