Ireland’s boxing team will take on team USA Thursday night at the MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center will provide an opportunity for the wearing of the green prior to the St. Patrick’s weekend.

Ireland’s boxing team and team USA will slug it out Thursday night at the MassMutual Center. The event is part of the Irish team’s Northeast tour.

Team USA coach, Billy Walsh, is a native of Wexford, Ireland. He’d like to attend the Holyoke St. Patirck’s Day Parade.

“Absolutely, it’s a great time of year to be an American, especially if your’re Irish,” said Walsh. “And a fantastic occasion to celebrate.”

Thursday’s boxing event is being hosted by MGM Springfield and the Center City Boxing and Barbell Club.