Hundreds of students rally at State House for stronger gun laws

BOSTON (WWLP)—Hundreds of students are demanding Massachusetts lawmakers take action to prevent gun violence and keep them safe in school just a month after one of the deadliest school shootings in modern U.S. history.

High school and college students from more than 20 schools marched to the State House Wednesday taking their fight for stricter gun control measures to Massachusetts lawmakers.

“Kids need to be safe in their schools and lawmakers have not taken enough action to make that happen,” Isabelle Agee-Jacobson, a 10th grader at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, told 22News.

The students took part in a nationwide school walkout, protesting gun violence. This comes one month after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a South Florida high school.

Armed with signs and megaphones in front of the Massachusetts capitol students shouted, “not one more,” calling for an end to gun violence.

Massachusetts had the lowest gun death rate in the nation in 2016, according to the CDC, but despite the state’s tough gun laws, students think lawmakers should be doing more.

“Even, you know, that were in Massachusetts, one of the safest states, it can still happen. And it’s horrible that it can still happen,” Elizabeth Gromfin, a 9th grader at Arlington High School, said.

Students are urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would allow for guns to be taken away from individuals that pose a risk to themselves or others. It’s known as the Extreme Risk Protective Order bill.

But critics of the proposal argue it could be abused to disarm gun owners.

The bill is currently stuck in the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, but they’re expected to take action by April 15.