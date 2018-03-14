Hundreds get into the Irish spirit early at the annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are just days away from the Holyoke St. Patricks Day Parade.

Hundreds got into the Irish spirit early Wednesday morning for the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce St. Patrick’s Day breakfast. The breakfast was held at the log cabin, and honored those who spend all year planning the parade.

22News spoke with the Chamber President, Kathleen Anderson, who told 22News about all the preparations for this upcoming weekend.

“There’s so many people involved in this and we’re here to honor them at our breakfast, and to tell their story and to thank them for doing this for our community,” said Anderson.

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race is Saturday. The parade steps off Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and as always, all of us here at 22News will be marching in the parade.