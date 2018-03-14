Holyoke reverse parking ban in effect along parade route

No parking on ODD side of the street along parade route

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) –  The City of Holyoke has issued a reverse parking ban along the St. Patrick’s Day Parade route for snow removal.

The reverse parking ban goes into effect at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and will last until further notice.

During this time, parking is not allowed on the ODD side of the street in the following locations:

  • Northampton Street from the KMart Plaza to Beech Street
  • Beech Street from Northampton Street to Appleton Street
  • Appleton Street from Beech Street to High Street
  • High Street from Appleton Street to Lyman Street