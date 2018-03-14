Holyoke reverse parking ban in effect along parade route

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke has issued a reverse parking ban along the St. Patrick’s Day Parade route for snow removal.
The reverse parking ban goes into effect at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and will last until further notice.
During this time, parking is not allowed on the ODD side of the street in the following locations:
- Northampton Street from the KMart Plaza to Beech Street
- Beech Street from Northampton Street to Appleton Street
- Appleton Street from Beech Street to High Street
- High Street from Appleton Street to Lyman Street