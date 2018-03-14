Holyoke reverse parking ban in effect along parade route

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke has issued a reverse parking ban along the St. Patrick’s Day Parade route for snow removal.

The reverse parking ban goes into effect at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and will last until further notice.

During this time, parking is not allowed on the ODD side of the street in the following locations:

Northampton Street from the KMart Plaza to Beech Street

Beech Street from Northampton Street to Appleton Street

Appleton Street from Beech Street to High Street

High Street from Appleton Street to Lyman Street