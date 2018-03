WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another longtime West Springfield restaurant is closing its doors for good.

The Hofbrauhaus announced Wednesday they’ll be closing as of April 1st.

In a post on their Facebook page, owners Liz and Joe Stephens thanked their customers for their patronage and support over the years. They said they’ll be exploring their options in the coming months.

The Hofbrauhaus has been in business since 1935.