Founder of Chicopee’s Harmony House honored as a Hometown Hero

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Longtime hospice volunteer Ruth Willemain is the founder of the Harmony House in Chicopee.

Out of the concern for the dignity of the elderly, retired educator 84 year old Ruth Willimain, founded the Harmony House a year ago.

The Harmony House is staffed by a team of volunteers that make certain the old and infirm don’t die alone, receiving loving care until the very end. Peggy Breault of Springfield told 22News, she’s so pleased her aged mother is now a resident of Harmony House.

“Every time I come to visit, It’s the best people in the world,” said Breault. “They’re kind, they do it out of the goodness of their heart, they love her, they make her laugh.”

And just seeing what benefits the Harmony House has given Peggy’s mom and other’s like her, volunteer Karen Buscemi nominated Ruth Wilemain as a Hometown Hero.

And as Hometown Hero Ruth Willemain put it, these are essential elements for the Harmony House residents and their loved one’s to know they will not die alone.

Her compassion and caring have earned Ruth Willemain the honor of Hometown Hero. She’ll be honored at the Hometown Heroes breakfast on March 22nd.