Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

By Published:
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Ford sign at an auto dealership, in Hialeah, Fla. Ford and U.S. government safety regulators are telling the owners of 33,428 Ranger pickup trucks in North America not to drive them because they have Takata air bag inflators “that are an immediate risk to safety.” A company investigation into Ranger inflators from the 2006 model year found test results showing that more inflators had ruptured or recorded high internal pressure readings, company spokeswoman Elizabeth Weigandt said Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.

The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.

Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. The company says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bolts with longer ones that have more aggressive threads and a nylon patch to stop them from coming loose.

Just over 1.3 million cars in the U.S. are being recalled. The rest are in Canada and Mexico.

Related Posts