Flights at Bradley International Airport mostly back to normal

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – After 75 percent of flights were cancelled on Tuesday, the Bradley International Airport was back to a normal schedule following the storm.

Flights were still slightly impacted on Wednesday, with a small number of cancellations in the morning. By the afternoon the majority of flights were on time with a small number of delays.

Ben Blodgett flew into Bradley from South Carolina and he told 22News that he was expecting his flight to be delayed, but was happy he made it back safe and on time.

“I was definitely nervous, was watching the weather yesterday, woke up this morning, everything was on time, flew through DC,” Blodgett said. “Smooth sailing, no issues, so everything went really smooth.”

Bradley spokesperson Alisa Sisic told 22News that she recommends passengers contact their airlines regarding their flight itineraries before heading to the airport.

If you plan to travel Wednesday night, be sure to arrive at the airport earlier than usual as Bradley is expecting an increased number of passengers today due to storm related bookings.