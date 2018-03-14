Five suspects arrested after 2400 bags of heroin and illegal guns found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Narcotics Unit seized 2400 bags of heroin and two illegal guns in a raid Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said police arrested five suspects on the 100 block of Suffolk Street.

The firearms seized were two semi-automatic pistols, along with what appears to be a bag filled with hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Police also confiscated cash and several bags of weed.

Three of the suspects have been charged with heroin trafficking.